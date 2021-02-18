FIL Ltd Has $129.12 Million Position in Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

FIL Ltd increased its position in shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX) by 12.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,055,416 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 222,061 shares during the quarter. FIL Ltd’s holdings in Edison International were worth $129,121,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Edison International by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,032 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Edison International by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,792 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Edison International by 68.3% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 510 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Edison International by 2.9% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,278 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $421,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Edison International by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 9,997 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $616,000 after buying an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:EIX opened at $56.49 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 0.52. The company’s 50-day moving average is $60.06 and its 200 day moving average is $57.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.68. Edison International has a fifty-two week low of $43.63 and a fifty-two week high of $78.53.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were paid a $0.6625 dividend. This represents a $2.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.69%. This is a boost from Edison International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 30th. Edison International’s payout ratio is presently 56.38%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on EIX shares. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Edison International from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Edison International from $57.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Edison International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Edison International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $65.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Edison International from $69.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Edison International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.93.

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in the United States. The company generates electricity through hydroelectric, diesel/liquid petroleum gas, natural gas, nuclear, and photovoltaic sources. It supplies electricity primarily to residential, commercial, industrial, agricultural, and other customers, as well as public authorities through transmission and distribution networks.

