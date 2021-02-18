FIL Ltd Cuts Stock Position in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

FIL Ltd trimmed its holdings in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) by 4.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 899,132 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 39,944 shares during the period. FIL Ltd owned about 0.50% of American Water Works worth $137,990,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of AWK. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in American Water Works during the third quarter worth about $1,182,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky grew its position in shares of American Water Works by 428.6% during the 4th quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 185 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of American Water Works during the 4th quarter worth approximately $92,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Water Works in the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 32.1% in the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 379 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. 82.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get American Water Works alerts:

Shares of AWK stock opened at $160.78 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market cap of $29.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.05, a P/E/G ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 0.18. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $159.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $152.03. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $92.00 and a fifty-two week high of $172.56.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 8th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 5th. American Water Works’s payout ratio is currently 60.94%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on AWK. Zacks Investment Research raised American Water Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $169.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on shares of American Water Works in a report on Thursday, January 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $173.00 target price on the stock. HSBC upgraded American Water Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Bank of America raised shares of American Water Works from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, US Capital Advisors reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of American Water Works in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. American Water Works has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $148.85.

American Water Works Company Profile

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 16 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, such as food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

Featured Article: Basic Economics

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AWK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK).

Receive News & Ratings for American Water Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Water Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.