FIL Ltd Buys 285,171 Shares of Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA)

FIL Ltd increased its stake in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) by 11.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,768,629 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 285,171 shares during the period. FIL Ltd owned 2.19% of Voya Financial worth $162,823,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VOYA. Regentatlantic Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Voya Financial by 46.0% during the 3rd quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 7,599 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $364,000 after acquiring an additional 2,395 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its stake in shares of Voya Financial by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 11,408 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $547,000 after acquiring an additional 1,542 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its position in Voya Financial by 55.4% during the 3rd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 8,265 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $396,000 after acquiring an additional 2,947 shares during the period. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH boosted its stake in Voya Financial by 20.8% during the third quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 5,809 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC grew its holdings in Voya Financial by 5.2% in the third quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 5,080 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period.

Shares of VOYA stock opened at $56.00 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $57.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.76. Voya Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.75 and a 52 week high of $63.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.07 billion, a PE ratio of -5.99 and a beta of 1.45.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The asset manager reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.47. Voya Financial had a negative net margin of 17.43% and a positive return on equity of 6.24%. Analysts anticipate that Voya Financial, Inc. will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be paid a $0.165 dividend. This is an increase from Voya Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. Voya Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.22%.

In other Voya Financial news, insider Christine Hurtsellers sold 27,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.19, for a total value of $1,625,130.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 59,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,587,925.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Voya Financial from $60.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Barclays boosted their target price on Voya Financial from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Evercore ISI downgraded Voya Financial from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and raised their price target for the company from $58.00 to $64.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Voya Financial from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Voya Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Voya Financial has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.00.

Voya Financial, Inc operates as a retirement, investment, and employee benefits company in the United States. The company's Retirement segment offers tax-deferred employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services; and individual retirement accounts, and other retail financial products and financial services, as well as financial planning and advisory services.

