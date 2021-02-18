FIL Ltd Boosts Holdings in Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CIGI)

FIL Ltd boosted its position in shares of Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CIGI) (TSE:CIGI) by 57.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,365,196 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 863,822 shares during the quarter. FIL Ltd owned about 0.06% of Colliers International Group worth $210,488,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. WealthStone Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Colliers International Group in the fourth quarter worth $216,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board bought a new stake in Colliers International Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,146,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its stake in shares of Colliers International Group by 44.7% in the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 6,895 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $615,000 after buying an additional 2,131 shares during the period. Addenda Capital Inc. lifted its position in shares of Colliers International Group by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. now owns 47,130 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,190,000 after buying an additional 1,490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Colliers International Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.80% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CIGI opened at $103.85 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $4.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.15 and a beta of 1.61. Colliers International Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.93 and a twelve month high of $111.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.84.

Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI) (TSE:CIGI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.97. Colliers International Group had a return on equity of 12.41% and a net margin of 2.27%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Colliers International Group Inc. will post 1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CIGI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Colliers International Group from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Colliers International Group in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Colliers International Group from $96.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Colliers International Group in a research note on Monday, January 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $101.00 target price for the company. Finally, TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Colliers International Group from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.00.

Colliers International Group Profile

Colliers International Group Inc provides commercial real estate services to corporate and institutional clients in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers sales brokerage services, which include purchases and sales, debt placement, equity capital raising, market value opinions, acquisition advisory, and transaction management services; and lease brokerage services comprising landlord and tenant representation services.

