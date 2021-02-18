Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) Shares Sold by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) by 14.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 114,729 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 19,799 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $3,163,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Prudential PLC boosted its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 12,599.0% during the 3rd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 4,236,014 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $90,311,000 after purchasing an additional 4,202,657 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 20,331,639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $433,470,000 after buying an additional 2,564,112 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,563,305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $736,890,000 after buying an additional 1,778,507 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth $18,180,000. Finally, AMF Pensionsforsakring AB purchased a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth $17,946,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Fifth Third Bancorp alerts:

A number of brokerages have commented on FITB. UBS Group downgraded shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Argus increased their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $27.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $28.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.14.

NASDAQ FITB opened at $33.53 on Thursday. Fifth Third Bancorp has a one year low of $11.10 and a one year high of $33.92. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $30.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.68, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.63.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.14. Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 17.50% and a return on equity of 7.52%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.68 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Robert P. Shaffer sold 8,900 shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.96, for a total transaction of $257,744.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Kevin P. Lavender sold 8,500 shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.81, for a total transaction of $219,385.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 71,677 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,849,983.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

About Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

See Also: Google Finance Portfolio Tips and Tricks



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FITB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB).

Receive News & Ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.