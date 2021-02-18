Fiduciary/Claymore Energy Infrastructure Fund (NYSE:FMO) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $7.37

Shares of Fiduciary/Claymore Energy Infrastructure Fund (NYSE:FMO) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $7.37 and traded as high as $8.39. Fiduciary/Claymore Energy Infrastructure Fund shares last traded at $8.36, with a volume of 38,435 shares changing hands.
The company has a 50-day moving average of $7.03 and a 200-day moving average of $7.37.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th will be given a $0.245 dividend. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th.
About Fiduciary/Claymore Energy Infrastructure Fund (NYSE:FMO)
Fiduciary/Claymore Energy Infrastructure Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Guggenheim Funds Investment Advisors, LLC. It is co-managed by Advisory Research, Inc The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating diversified gas infrastructure, midstream oil infrastructure, propane, oil and gas production, coal and marine transportation sectors.
