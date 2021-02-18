Fiduciary/Claymore Energy Infrastructure Fund (NYSE:FMO) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $7.37

Shares of Fiduciary/Claymore Energy Infrastructure Fund (NYSE:FMO) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $7.37 and traded as high as $8.39. Fiduciary/Claymore Energy Infrastructure Fund shares last traded at $8.36, with a volume of 38,435 shares changing hands.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $7.03 and a 200-day moving average of $7.37.

Get Fiduciary/Claymore Energy Infrastructure Fund alerts:

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th will be given a $0.245 dividend. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. increased its position in Fiduciary/Claymore Energy Infrastructure Fund by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 88,547 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $510,000 after acquiring an additional 5,783 shares during the period. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd acquired a new position in Fiduciary/Claymore Energy Infrastructure Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $995,000. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Fiduciary/Claymore Energy Infrastructure Fund by 21.2% in the 4th quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 29,907 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 5,227 shares during the period. Eidelman Virant Capital acquired a new position in Fiduciary/Claymore Energy Infrastructure Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Clough Capital Partners L P acquired a new position in Fiduciary/Claymore Energy Infrastructure Fund during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $279,000.

About Fiduciary/Claymore Energy Infrastructure Fund (NYSE:FMO)

Fiduciary/Claymore Energy Infrastructure Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Guggenheim Funds Investment Advisors, LLC. It is co-managed by Advisory Research, Inc The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating diversified gas infrastructure, midstream oil infrastructure, propane, oil and gas production, coal and marine transportation sectors.

Read More: The Role of a Fiduciary and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Fiduciary/Claymore Energy Infrastructure Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiduciary/Claymore Energy Infrastructure Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.