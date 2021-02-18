Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) Announces $0.36 Quarterly Dividend

Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 17th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.36 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.64%.

Fidelity National Financial has raised its dividend by 32.4% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

NYSE:FNF opened at $39.54 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Fidelity National Financial has a twelve month low of $19.00 and a twelve month high of $45.79. The firm has a market cap of $11.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a 50-day moving average of $38.95 and a 200-day moving average of $35.45.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on FNF shares. TheStreet raised shares of Fidelity National Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fidelity National Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Fidelity National Financial has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.00.

In other Fidelity National Financial news, Director John D. Rood purchased 29,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $38.45 per share, for a total transaction of $1,118,895.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 178,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,856,942.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Roger S. Jewkes sold 51,365 shares of Fidelity National Financial stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.34, for a total value of $1,969,334.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 116,365 shares of company stock worth $4,477,834. Corporate insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

About Fidelity National Financial

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and conveyances, and home warranty insurance.

