FibroGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of FibroGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $57.20.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James assumed coverage on FibroGen in a report on Monday, October 26th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink raised their target price on FibroGen from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on FibroGen in a report on Monday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered FibroGen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th.

Get FibroGen alerts:

In related news, CFO Pat Cotroneo sold 3,068 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.60, for a total transaction of $133,764.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 266,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,603,878.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Kalevi Kurkijarvi sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.38, for a total value of $260,280.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 39,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,696,158. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,418 shares of company stock valued at $1,016,079 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.39% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its position in shares of FibroGen by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 7,460 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of FibroGen by 219.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 389,353 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $14,441,000 after buying an additional 267,470 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management lifted its position in shares of FibroGen by 53.1% during the 4th quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 6,227 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 2,159 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in shares of FibroGen during the 4th quarter worth approximately $641,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in shares of FibroGen by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,399,684 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $126,094,000 after buying an additional 90,719 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.05% of the company’s stock.

FGEN traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $53.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 564,720 shares, compared to its average volume of 636,183. The stock has a market cap of $4.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.42 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.37. FibroGen has a twelve month low of $22.65 and a twelve month high of $57.21.

About FibroGen

FibroGen, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutics to treat serious unmet medical needs. It is developing Roxadustat, an oral small molecule inhibitor of hypoxia inducible factor prolyl hydroxylases that is in Phase III clinical development for the treatment of anemia in chronic kidney disease in the United States and Europe; and in Phase II/III development in China for anemia associated with myelodysplastic syndromes.

Read More: Trading Halts

Receive News & Ratings for FibroGen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FibroGen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.