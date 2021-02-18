FibroGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of FibroGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $57.20.
A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James assumed coverage on FibroGen in a report on Monday, October 26th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink raised their target price on FibroGen from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on FibroGen in a report on Monday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered FibroGen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th.
In related news, CFO Pat Cotroneo sold 3,068 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.60, for a total transaction of $133,764.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 266,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,603,878.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Kalevi Kurkijarvi sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.38, for a total value of $260,280.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 39,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,696,158. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,418 shares of company stock valued at $1,016,079 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.39% of the company’s stock.
FGEN traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $53.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 564,720 shares, compared to its average volume of 636,183. The stock has a market cap of $4.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.42 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.37. FibroGen has a twelve month low of $22.65 and a twelve month high of $57.21.
About FibroGen
FibroGen, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutics to treat serious unmet medical needs. It is developing Roxadustat, an oral small molecule inhibitor of hypoxia inducible factor prolyl hydroxylases that is in Phase III clinical development for the treatment of anemia in chronic kidney disease in the United States and Europe; and in Phase II/III development in China for anemia associated with myelodysplastic syndromes.
Read More: Trading Halts
Receive News & Ratings for FibroGen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FibroGen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.