Federal Agricultural Mortgage (NYSE:AGM) Sets New 1-Year High at $84.85

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. (NYSE:AGM) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $84.85 and last traded at $84.85, with a volume of 1 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $84.10.

The firm has a market capitalization of $900.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.19 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50 day moving average of $79.07 and a 200 day moving average of $71.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.42.

In other news, major shareholder Bancorporation National Zions sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.47, for a total value of $684,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 490,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,550,300. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders have sold 241,962 shares of company stock worth $17,978,248 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 18.4% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 422,653 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $26,905,000 after purchasing an additional 65,627 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 1,408.9% during the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 53,129 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,945,000 after purchasing an additional 49,608 shares during the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 16.6% during the fourth quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 327,710 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $24,332,000 after purchasing an additional 46,578 shares during the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 243,396 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $18,072,000 after buying an additional 25,720 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 69.4% in the third quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 38,110 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,426,000 after buying an additional 15,615 shares during the last quarter. 57.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Company Profile (NYSE:AGM)

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation provides a secondary market for various loans made to borrowers in the United States. It operates through four segments: Farm & Ranch, USDA Guarantees, Rural Utilities, and Institutional Credit. The Farm & Ranch segment purchases and retains eligible mortgage loans that are secured by first liens on agricultural real estate; securitizes eligible mortgage loans, and guarantees the timely payment of principal and interest on securities representing interests in or obligations secured by pools of mortgage loans; and issues long-term standby purchase commitments (LTSPC) on designated eligible mortgage loans.

