Federal Agricultural Mortgage (NYSE:AGM) Sets New 1-Year High at $84.85

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. (NYSE:AGM) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $84.85 and last traded at $84.85, with a volume of 1 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $84.10.
The firm has a market capitalization of $900.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.19 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50 day moving average of $79.07 and a 200 day moving average of $71.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.42.
In other news, major shareholder Bancorporation National Zions sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.47, for a total value of $684,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 490,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,550,300. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders have sold 241,962 shares of company stock worth $17,978,248 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.89% of the company’s stock.
Federal Agricultural Mortgage Company Profile (NYSE:AGM)
Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation provides a secondary market for various loans made to borrowers in the United States. It operates through four segments: Farm & Ranch, USDA Guarantees, Rural Utilities, and Institutional Credit. The Farm & Ranch segment purchases and retains eligible mortgage loans that are secured by first liens on agricultural real estate; securitizes eligible mortgage loans, and guarantees the timely payment of principal and interest on securities representing interests in or obligations secured by pools of mortgage loans; and issues long-term standby purchase commitments (LTSPC) on designated eligible mortgage loans.
Read More: Calculate Your Return on Investment (ROI)
Receive News & Ratings for Federal Agricultural Mortgage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federal Agricultural Mortgage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.