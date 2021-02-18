FB Financial (NYSE:FBK) Sets New 1-Year High at $39.31

Shares of FB Financial Co. (NYSE:FBK) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $39.31 and last traded at $39.31, with a volume of 1157 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.61.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of FB Financial in a report on Friday, November 6th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of FB Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of FB Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of FB Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of FB Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $27.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. FB Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.42.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $37.23 and its 200 day moving average is $31.46. The stock has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of 31.25 and a beta of 1.27.

FB Financial (NYSE:FBK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.06. FB Financial had a net margin of 7.27% and a return on equity of 12.36%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that FB Financial Co. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 8th will be given a $0.11 dividend. This is an increase from FB Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 5th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. FB Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.55%.

In other FB Financial news, Director James L. Exum sold 2,352 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total value of $79,968.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $138,482. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 45.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of FBK. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of FB Financial by 87.7% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 72,245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,295,000 after buying an additional 33,763 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of FB Financial by 9.8% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,488 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $741,000 after buying an additional 2,627 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of FB Financial during the third quarter worth approximately $357,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FB Financial during the third quarter worth approximately $134,000. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of FB Financial by 18.5% during the third quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 194,322 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,881,000 after buying an additional 30,385 shares in the last quarter. 58.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About FB Financial (NYSE:FBK)

FB Financial Corporation operates as a bank holding company for FirstBank that provides a suite of commercial and consumer banking services businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Mortgage. It provides demand, negotiable order of withdrawal, money market, certificates of deposit, and municipal and savings accounts, as well as time deposits.

