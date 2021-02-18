Fathom (NASDAQ:FTHM) Reaches New 52-Week High at $56.47

Fathom Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:FTHM) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $56.47 and last traded at $56.32, with a volume of 446 shares. The stock had previously closed at $54.25.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. DA Davidson assumed coverage on Fathom in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Fathom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Roth Capital raised their price target on Fathom from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.42. The company has a quick ratio of 7.57, a current ratio of 7.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Fathom by 291.3% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 667 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Fathom during the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in Fathom during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in Fathom during the third quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Fathom during the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000. Institutional investors own 15.06% of the company’s stock.

Fathom Company Profile (NASDAQ:FTHM)

Fathom Holdings Inc provides cloud-based real estate brokerage services in the South, Atlantic, Southwest, and Western parts of the United States. It offers access to various properties for sale or lease through its Website, www.FathomRealty.com to buyers, sellers, landlords, and tenants. The company was founded in 2010 and is based in Cary, North Carolina.

