Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.08 EPS

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.08, Fidelity Earnings reports. Fastly had a negative net margin of 24.07% and a negative return on equity of 14.37%. Fastly updated its Q1 2021

After-Hours guidance to -0.13–0.09 EPS and its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance to -0.44–0.35 EPS.

FSLY opened at $84.25 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $8.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -148.20 and a beta of 1.34. Fastly has a 1-year low of $10.63 and a 1-year high of $136.50. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $98.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $90.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 7.97 and a quick ratio of 7.97.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler cut shares of Fastly from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $84.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Fastly from $90.00 to $75.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Craig Hallum cut their target price on shares of Fastly from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Fastly from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Pritchard Capital cut their target price on shares of Fastly from $58.00 to $47.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.29.

In other Fastly news, General Counsel Paul Luongo sold 2,083 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.43, for a total value of $221,693.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 255,174 shares in the company, valued at $27,158,168.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 11,942 shares of company stock valued at $1,060,308. Company insiders own 24.33% of the company’s stock.

About Fastly

Fastly, Inc operates an edge cloud platform for processing, serving, and securing its customer's applications. The edge cloud is a category of Infrastructure as a Service that enables developers to build, secure, and deliver digital experiences at the edge of the Internet. It is a programmable platform designed for Web and application delivery.

