Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY) Director Christopher B. Paisley Sells 15,000 Shares

Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY) Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 15,000 shares of Fastly stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.41, for a total transaction of $1,521,150.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,910,970.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of Fastly stock traded down $14.58 on Thursday, hitting $80.27. The stock had a trading volume of 862,698 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,547,963. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $98.72 and a 200 day moving average of $90.19. Fastly, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.63 and a twelve month high of $136.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 7.97 and a current ratio of 7.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -125.42 and a beta of 1.34.

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.08. Fastly had a negative return on equity of 14.37% and a negative net margin of 24.07%. Equities analysts expect that Fastly, Inc. will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its holdings in Fastly by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC boosted its holdings in Fastly by 498.0% in the third quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in Fastly in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Sonora Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Fastly in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC bought a new stake in Fastly in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Pritchard Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Fastly from $58.00 to $47.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Fastly from $90.00 to $75.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Fastly from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Fastly from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $84.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Fastly from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Fastly presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.93.

Fastly Company Profile

Fastly, Inc operates an edge cloud platform for processing, serving, and securing its customer's applications. The edge cloud is a category of Infrastructure as a Service that enables developers to build, secure, and deliver digital experiences at the edge of the Internet. It is a programmable platform designed for Web and application delivery.

