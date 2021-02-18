FantasyGold (FGC) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $2.00

FantasyGold (CURRENCY:FGC) traded 6.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on February 17th. FantasyGold has a market capitalization of $145,689.37 and $2.00 worth of FantasyGold was traded on exchanges in the last day. One FantasyGold token can now be purchased for $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, FantasyGold has traded 131% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001918 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.99 or 0.00061335 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 26.9% against the dollar and now trades at $164.36 or 0.00315159 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001027 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.52 or 0.00081524 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.97 or 0.00070891 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $43.24 or 0.00082913 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 19.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $240.57 or 0.00461293 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $90.17 or 0.00172895 BTC.

About FantasyGold

FantasyGold’s total supply is 177,609,675 tokens and its circulating supply is 139,659,829 tokens. The Reddit community for FantasyGold is /r/fantasygoldcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . FantasyGold’s official website is www.fantasygold.io . FantasyGold’s official Twitter account is @fantasygoldcoin

FantasyGold Token Trading

FantasyGold can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FantasyGold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade FantasyGold should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FantasyGold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

