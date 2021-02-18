Fagan Associates Inc. Sells 965 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Fagan Associates Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 11.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,373 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 965 shares during the quarter. Fagan Associates Inc.’s holdings in The Boeing were worth $1,578,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Boeing by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 1,392 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. First Midwest Bank Trust Division bought a new position in shares of The Boeing in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $328,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of The Boeing by 266.6% in the 3rd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 6,683 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,104,000 after purchasing an additional 4,860 shares during the period. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Boeing in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $262,000. Finally, Investors Research Corp boosted its position in shares of The Boeing by 64.9% during the third quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 508 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 51.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on BA shares. Robert W. Baird raised The Boeing from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $165.00 to $306.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of The Boeing from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Credit Suisse Group set a $193.00 target price on shares of The Boeing and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $307.00 price target on The Boeing and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a $215.00 price target on The Boeing and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $214.44.

The Boeing stock traded down $6.70 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $208.82. 274,251 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,261,778. The Boeing Company has a 12-month low of $89.00 and a 12-month high of $341.47. The business’s 50-day moving average is $207.46 and its 200-day moving average is $188.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $121.74 billion, a PE ratio of -26.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 101.91 and a beta of 1.65.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($15.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.78) by ($13.47). The business had revenue of $15.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($2.33) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -9.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Theodore Colbert III sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.80, for a total transaction of $1,004,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 49,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,009,076.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Timothy John Keating sold 21,737 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.15, for a total transaction of $4,394,134.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 101,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,582,306.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

