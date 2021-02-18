Fagan Associates Inc. Acquires Shares of 6,300 Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN)

Fagan Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 6,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $647,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TAN. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co purchased a new stake in Invesco Solar ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Washburn Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Solar ETF during the fourth quarter worth $412,000. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD grew its position in Invesco Solar ETF by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD now owns 289,055 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,703,000 after buying an additional 12,535 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont increased its stake in Invesco Solar ETF by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 23,001 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,490,000 after buying an additional 2,685 shares during the period. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its stake in Invesco Solar ETF by 40.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 8,648 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $560,000 after buying an additional 2,506 shares during the period.

Get Invesco Solar ETF alerts:

Shares of TAN stock traded down $7.94 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $107.76. The stock had a trading volume of 149,515 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,686,374. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $114.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.54. Invesco Solar ETF has a fifty-two week low of $21.14 and a fifty-two week high of $125.98.

Guggenheim Solar ETF, formerly Claymore/MAC Global Solar Energy Index ETF, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance of an equity index called the MAC Global Solar Energy Index (the Index). The Index consists of approximately 25 stocks selected based on the relative importance of solar power within the Company’s business model, as determined by MAC Indexing LLC (the Index Provider).

Read More: What is a growth and income fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Solar ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Solar ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.