Fagan Associates Inc. Acquires New Shares in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Fagan Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 40,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,105,000. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF accounts for 1.3% of Fagan Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,629,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $716,740,000 after purchasing an additional 865,262 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 122.4% during the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 1,289,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,365,000 after acquiring an additional 709,395 shares in the last quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,259,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,609,000 after acquiring an additional 12,800 shares in the last quarter. SPC Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 681,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,879,000 after acquiring an additional 113,520 shares during the period. Finally, Astor Investment Management LLC grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 154.6% in the 4th quarter. Astor Investment Management LLC now owns 467,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,681,000 after acquiring an additional 284,146 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA RSP traded down $1.18 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $134.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 111,142 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,193,184. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $130.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $119.09. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 1 year low of $70.56 and a 1 year high of $136.03.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

