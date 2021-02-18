Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) Price Target Raised to $370.00

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) had its price target increased by Loop Capital from $330.00 to $370.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the social networking company’s stock. Loop Capital’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 35.25% from the stock’s previous close.

FB has been the subject of several other reports. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 target price on shares of Facebook in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Cowen increased their target price on Facebook from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price target on shares of Facebook in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Facebook from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Facebook from $315.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Monday, February 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, thirty-eight have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Facebook presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $323.98.

Shares of Facebook stock opened at $273.57 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $266.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $270.05. Facebook has a fifty-two week low of $137.10 and a fifty-two week high of $304.67. The firm has a market cap of $779.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The social networking company reported $3.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.24 by $0.64. Facebook had a return on equity of 23.27% and a net margin of 32.00%. The business had revenue of $28.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.56 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Facebook will post 9.39 EPS for the current year.

In other Facebook news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 2,070 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.45, for a total transaction of $563,971.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,421,371.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 12,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.43, for a total transaction of $3,508,767.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,411,020 shares of company stock worth $382,083,080. Corporate insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. acquired a new stake in Facebook in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,819,000. WMS Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Facebook by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. WMS Partners LLC now owns 4,322 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,181,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Facebook in the fourth quarter worth $261,000. Red Wave Investments LLC bought a new position in Facebook during the fourth quarter worth $483,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its stake in Facebook by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 111,517 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $30,462,000 after purchasing an additional 1,272 shares during the last quarter. 64.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Facebook

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

