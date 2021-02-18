Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Shares Bought by Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC

Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 12.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 31,442 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,386 shares during the quarter. Facebook comprises about 2.0% of Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $8,589,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. SB Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Facebook during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,222,276,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Facebook by 15.0% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 12,282,314 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $3,216,738,000 after acquiring an additional 1,598,856 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Facebook by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,019,784 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $5,505,081,000 after acquiring an additional 1,098,694 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Facebook by 11.6% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,775,009 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,560,074,000 after buying an additional 1,013,956 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in Facebook by 6.4% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 15,755,901 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $4,126,470,000 after buying an additional 948,608 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Facebook alerts:

In other Facebook news, CFO David M. Wehner sold 11,896 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.45, for a total transaction of $3,241,065.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 12,250 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.43, for a total value of $3,508,767.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,413,652 shares of company stock valued at $382,794,873. Corporate insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FB. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Facebook from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Facebook from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $297.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, February 1st. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Facebook from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Loop Capital increased their target price on Facebook from $330.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Facebook from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, thirty-eight have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $323.98.

Shares of NASDAQ:FB opened at $269.71 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $768.05 billion, a PE ratio of 31.16, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18. Facebook, Inc. has a 1-year low of $137.10 and a 1-year high of $304.67. The business’s 50 day moving average is $266.09 and its 200-day moving average is $270.05.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The social networking company reported $3.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.24 by $0.64. The firm had revenue of $28.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.43 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 32.00% and a return on equity of 23.27%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.56 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Facebook

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

See Also: Initial Coin Offering (ICO)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB).

Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.