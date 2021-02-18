Extendicare Inc. (TSE:EXE) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Extendicare Inc. (TSE:EXE) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$6.63.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. CIBC increased their price target on Extendicare from C$7.00 to C$7.25 in a research note on Monday, November 16th. National Bank Financial increased their price target on Extendicare to C$7.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st.

Shares of EXE stock traded down C$0.10 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching C$6.38. The company had a trading volume of 74,009 shares, compared to its average volume of 370,485. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$6.27 and a 200 day moving average of C$5.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 477.74, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market cap of C$571.26 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.48. Extendicare has a 1-year low of C$4.90 and a 1-year high of C$8.75.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. Extendicare’s payout ratio is presently 93.02%.

About Extendicare

Extendicare Inc provides care and services for seniors in Canada. The company offers long term care services; retirement living services; and home health care services, such as nursing care, occupational, physical and speech therapy, and assistance with daily activities, as well as management and consulting services to third-party owners.

