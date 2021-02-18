Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) Price Target Increased to $109.00 by Analysts at Cowen

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) had its price objective hoisted by Cowen from $97.00 to $109.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. Cowen currently has a market perform rating on the transportation company’s stock.

EXPD has been the subject of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a sell rating and issued a $81.00 price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Barclays downgraded Expeditors International of Washington from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Expeditors International of Washington from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $106.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $85.25.

Shares of NASDAQ EXPD opened at $94.42 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $15.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.31 and a beta of 0.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $93.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $90.89. Expeditors International of Washington has a one year low of $52.55 and a one year high of $98.37.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The transportation company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.08. Expeditors International of Washington had a net margin of 7.06% and a return on equity of 28.55%. As a group, research analysts expect that Expeditors International of Washington will post 3.98 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey S. Musser sold 21,114 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.46, for a total transaction of $1,909,972.44. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,990 shares in the company, valued at $4,431,635.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark A. Emmert sold 5,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.10, for a total value of $504,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,386,639. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington during the third quarter worth $29,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Expeditors International of Washington during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Expeditors International of Washington during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Expeditors International of Washington during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. 91.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Expeditors International of Washington

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, and other logistics solutions.

