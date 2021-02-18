Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $87.14.

EXPD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Cowen lifted their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $97.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays downgraded Expeditors International of Washington from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $81.00 target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Expeditors International of Washington from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $106.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th.

In other Expeditors International of Washington news, CEO Jeffrey S. Musser sold 21,114 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.46, for a total transaction of $1,909,972.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,431,635.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark A. Emmert sold 5,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.10, for a total value of $504,560.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,386,639. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXPD. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,220,162 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,637,809,000 after acquiring an additional 2,217,314 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Rock Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in Expeditors International of Washington in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $153,114,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 1,326.9% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 863,975 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $78,208,000 after purchasing an additional 803,425 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 56.7% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,007,604 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $190,893,000 after purchasing an additional 726,358 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 47.0% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,193,577 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $198,563,000 after purchasing an additional 701,488 shares during the last quarter. 91.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of EXPD stock opened at $94.42 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.31 and a beta of 0.75. Expeditors International of Washington has a twelve month low of $52.55 and a twelve month high of $98.37. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $90.89.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The transportation company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.08. Expeditors International of Washington had a return on equity of 28.55% and a net margin of 7.06%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Expeditors International of Washington will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Expeditors International of Washington Company Profile

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, and other logistics solutions.

