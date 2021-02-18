ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $72.33.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on EXLS. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ExlService from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of ExlService from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th.

Shares of ExlService stock opened at $82.10 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 3.06 and a quick ratio of 3.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $84.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.12. ExlService has a 1 year low of $40.61 and a 1 year high of $89.29. The stock has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a PE ratio of 36.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.92.

In other news, Director Garen K. Staglin sold 4,758 shares of ExlService stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.09, for a total value of $400,100.22. Following the sale, the director now owns 25,309 shares in the company, valued at $2,128,233.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Clyde W. Ostler sold 2,278 shares of ExlService stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.09, for a total transaction of $191,557.02. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,836,525.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 56,408 shares of company stock worth $4,797,866. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EXLS. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of ExlService in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of ExlService by 99.4% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 680 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in shares of ExlService by 283.8% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 852 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ExlService in the fourth quarter worth about $97,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of ExlService by 101.3% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,590 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.84% of the company’s stock.

About ExlService

ExlService Holdings, Inc provides operations management and analytics services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers business process management (BPM) services to the insurance industry in the areas of claims processing, subrogation, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business processing, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer services.

