Exelon (EXC) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, February 24th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.73 per share for the quarter.

NASDAQ EXC opened at $42.17 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market cap of $41.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.35, a PEG ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 0.41. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.05. Exelon has a 52-week low of $29.28 and a 52-week high of $50.54.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Exelon from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Argus increased their target price on Exelon from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Guggenheim lowered Exelon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $46.00 to $42.00 in a report on Monday, October 26th. Bank of America raised Exelon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Exelon from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Exelon currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.00.

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the generation and marketing of energy in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

