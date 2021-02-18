Exchange Capital Management Inc. Raises Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Exchange Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 37.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,504 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,650 shares during the period. Exchange Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $705,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in AT&T by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 485,568,654 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,964,955,000 after acquiring an additional 3,666,423 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in AT&T by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 75,022,082 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,138,879,000 after acquiring an additional 1,628,117 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in AT&T by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 28,642,298 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $823,752,000 after acquiring an additional 794,520 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in AT&T by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 26,565,696 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $757,388,000 after acquiring an additional 1,264,483 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of AT&T by 850.8% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 12,181,178 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $347,285,000 after purchasing an additional 10,900,074 shares during the period. 51.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:T opened at $29.57 on Thursday. AT&T Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.08 and a twelve month high of $38.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a 50-day moving average of $28.93 and a 200-day moving average of $28.91. The firm has a market cap of $210.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.70.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.02. AT&T had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 12.27%. The company had revenue of $45.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 11th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 8th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.03%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.26%.

T has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AT&T from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on AT&T from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on AT&T from $32.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, October 26th. CIBC reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company restated an “underweight” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.12.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

