Exchange Capital Management Inc. Invests $324,000 in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN)

Exchange Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 11,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $324,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ICLN. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 181.9% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 45,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $839,000 after purchasing an additional 29,262 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF in the third quarter worth $462,000. Hamilton Wealth LLC acquired a new position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF in the third quarter worth $1,918,000. Field & Main Bank boosted its holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 13.6% in the third quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 41,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $771,000 after purchasing an additional 4,989 shares during the period. Finally, Watson Rebecca boosted its holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 2,737.7% in the third quarter. Watson Rebecca now owns 13,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 12,785 shares during the period.

ICLN stock opened at $29.48 on Thursday. iShares Global Clean Energy ETF has a 1 year low of $8.08 and a 1 year high of $34.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $30.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.04.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Clean Energy Index. The S&P Global Clean Energy Index includes clean energy production companies, clean energy equipment and technology providers.

