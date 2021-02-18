Exchange Capital Management Inc. Grows Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCQ)

Exchange Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCQ) by 6.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 28,392 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,820 shares during the period. Exchange Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $623,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BSCQ. Novare Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 380.5% during the 3rd quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC now owns 169,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,674,000 after buying an additional 134,432 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,652,000. Harfst & Associates Inc. increased its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 68.6% during the 3rd quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. now owns 189,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,093,000 after buying an additional 76,991 shares during the period. Eastern Bank grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 901,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,511,000 after acquiring an additional 67,625 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 730,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,798,000 after acquiring an additional 65,426 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA BSCQ opened at $21.78 on Thursday. Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $17.80 and a 52 week high of $22.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $21.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.78.

