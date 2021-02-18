Exchange Capital Management Inc. Buys Shares of 2,299 Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Exchange Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 2,299 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,086,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Delta Asset Management LLC TN increased its stake in shares of Lam Research by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 2,620 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,237,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC grew its stake in Lam Research by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 1,072 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $507,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its stake in Lam Research by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 174 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL grew its stake in Lam Research by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 2,980 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,407,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP grew its stake in Lam Research by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 751 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $355,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. 84.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Lam Research alerts:

LRCX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Lam Research from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Lam Research from $530.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Lam Research from $519.00 to $583.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Lam Research from $550.00 to $620.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Lam Research from $405.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $480.00.

In other news, SVP Seshasayee Varadarajan sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $469.12, for a total value of $4,691,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Timothy Archer sold 4,464 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $515.00, for a total value of $2,298,960.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 30,257 shares of company stock worth $14,502,258. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Lam Research stock opened at $585.91 on Thursday. Lam Research Co. has a one year low of $181.38 and a one year high of $603.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 3.31 and a quick ratio of 2.68. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $527.44 and its 200 day moving average is $423.42. The firm has a market cap of $83.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.23, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.33.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The semiconductor company reported $6.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.72 by $0.31. Lam Research had a return on equity of 55.82% and a net margin of 23.60%. The company had revenue of $3.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Lam Research Co. will post 22.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 16th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.60%.

About Lam Research

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

Featured Article: How Do You Make Money With Penny Stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LRCX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX).

Receive News & Ratings for Lam Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lam Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.