Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) Shares Sold by Banque Cantonale Vaudoise

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lessened its holdings in shares of Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) by 11.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,223 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 672 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Exact Sciences were worth $691,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of EXAS. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Exact Sciences by 169.3% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,839,313 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $243,691,000 after purchasing an additional 1,156,192 shares in the last quarter. Natixis bought a new stake in shares of Exact Sciences during the 3rd quarter valued at about $114,157,000. ARK Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exact Sciences during the 3rd quarter valued at about $53,952,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Exact Sciences by 22.9% during the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,186,997 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $222,964,000 after buying an additional 407,772 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Columbus Circle Investors bought a new position in Exact Sciences in the 4th quarter worth about $28,257,000. 90.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Truist assumed coverage on shares of Exact Sciences in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $226.00 target price for the company. SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of Exact Sciences from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Exact Sciences from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Exact Sciences from $154.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of Exact Sciences from $140.00 to $155.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.71.

In other Exact Sciences news, Director Katherine S. Zanotti sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.06, for a total value of $2,641,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 40,171 shares in the company, valued at $5,304,982.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Kevin T. Conroy sold 30,577 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.56, for a total value of $3,808,671.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 886,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $110,396,905.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 82,391 shares of company stock worth $10,545,605 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

EXAS opened at $140.99 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $142.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $114.61. The company has a current ratio of 6.35, a quick ratio of 6.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Exact Sciences Co. has a 1 year low of $35.25 and a 1 year high of $159.54. The stock has a market cap of $21.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -63.80 and a beta of 1.64.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The medical research company reported ($2.79) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($2.60). Exact Sciences had a negative net margin of 25.27% and a negative return on equity of 11.71%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Exact Sciences Co. will post -1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exact Sciences Company Profile

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX, a gene expression tests for breast, prostate, and colon cancers; and Oncotype DX AR-V7 Nucleus Detect Test, a liquid-based test for advanced stage prostate cancer.

