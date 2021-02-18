Euronext’s (EUXTF) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Euronext (OTCMKTS:EUXTF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Euronext from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

OTCMKTS:EUXTF remained flat at $$113.32 during trading hours on Thursday. 25 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 209. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $113.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $112.00. Euronext has a 1-year low of $60.78 and a 1-year high of $122.05.

Euronext N.V., together with its subsidiaries, operates securities and derivatives exchanges in Continental Europe, Ireland, and Norway. The company offers a range of exchange and corporate services, including security listings, cash and derivatives trading, and market data dissemination. It also provides listing venues and cash equities trading venues; and various marketplaces, including multilateral trading facilities for investors, broker-dealers, and other market participants to meet directly to buy and sell cash equities, fixed income securities, and exchange traded products.

