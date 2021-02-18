Euromoney Institutional Investor (LON:ERM) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $928.16

Shares of Euromoney Institutional Investor PLC (LON:ERM) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 928.16 ($12.13) and traded as high as GBX 990.44 ($12.94). Euromoney Institutional Investor shares last traded at GBX 967 ($12.63), with a volume of 223,208 shares traded.
The company has a market cap of £1.06 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.56. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1,016.58 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 928.16.
In related news, insider Timothy Pennington acquired 4,000 shares of Euromoney Institutional Investor stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 946 ($12.36) per share, for a total transaction of £37,840 ($49,438.20). Also, insider Imogen Joss acquired 1,001 shares of Euromoney Institutional Investor stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 999 ($13.05) per share, with a total value of £9,999.99 ($13,065.05). Insiders bought a total of 8,501 shares of company stock valued at $8,577,999 in the last 90 days.
Euromoney Institutional Investor PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides business-to-business information services in the United Kingdom, North America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Pricing, Data & Market Intelligence, and Asset Management. The Pricing segment provides commodity price reporting, data, analytics, and events; and commodity price benchmarks and analysis for its clients' business processes and workflows in the metals, mining, and forest products industries.
Featured Article: Why do companies issue stock splits?
Receive News & Ratings for Euromoney Institutional Investor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Euromoney Institutional Investor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.