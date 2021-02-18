Essity AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ETTYF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Essity AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ETTYF) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company.

ETTYF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Essity AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Essity AB (publ) in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Essity AB (publ) from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Essity AB (publ) in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Essity AB (publ) in a research note on Monday, November 23rd.

Shares of ETTYF stock remained flat at $$31.50 during trading hours on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $32.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.55. Essity AB has a fifty-two week low of $26.95 and a fifty-two week high of $35.01.

Essity AB (publ) develops, produces, and sells personal care, consumer tissue, and professional hygiene products and solutions worldwide. It offers personal care products include incontinence products, including skincare products, wet wipes, and wash gloves; baby and pant diapers, as well as baby care products, such as wet wipes, shampoos, lotions, and baby oils; pads, panty liners, tampons, intimate soaps, and intimate wipes; and wound care, vascular, and orthopedics products and services.

