Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $363.49 Million

Analysts predict that Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) will announce sales of $363.49 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Essex Property Trust’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $354.50 million and the highest is $369.86 million. Essex Property Trust posted sales of $392.37 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 7.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Essex Property Trust will report full year sales of $1.46 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.42 billion to $1.53 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $1.53 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.48 billion to $1.63 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Essex Property Trust.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.12 by ($1.65). Essex Property Trust had a net margin of 39.89% and a return on equity of 9.46%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.95 EPS.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ESS. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Essex Property Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $245.00 to $255.00 in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on shares of Essex Property Trust from $235.00 to $250.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Mizuho raised shares of Essex Property Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $235.00 to $280.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Essex Property Trust from $266.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Essex Property Trust in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $210.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Essex Property Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $253.25.

ESS stock traded down $1.37 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $266.77. 324,286 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 461,894. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $245.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $229.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a current ratio of 3.14. Essex Property Trust has a 52 week low of $175.81 and a 52 week high of $329.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.39 billion, a PE ratio of 29.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.69 and a beta of 0.79.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ESS. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Essex Property Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Essex Property Trust during the third quarter worth about $33,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Essex Property Trust during the third quarter worth about $40,000. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 26.7% during the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 242 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Essex Property Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $66,000. Institutional investors own 95.40% of the company’s stock.

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 246 apartment communities comprising approximately 60,000 apartment homes with an additional 6 properties in various stages of active development.

