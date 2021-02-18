Essex Financial Services Inc. Takes Position in GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK)

Essex Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 5,526 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GSK. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora grew its stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 46.7% in the third quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 1,100 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline in the third quarter valued at about $42,000. 11.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GSK has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of GlaxoSmithKline from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of GlaxoSmithKline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.00.

Shares of GlaxoSmithKline stock opened at $35.92 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $90.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.05, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. GlaxoSmithKline plc has a 12-month low of $31.43 and a 12-month high of $43.78. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $37.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.73.

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $8.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.71 billion. GlaxoSmithKline had a return on equity of 29.60% and a net margin of 18.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that GlaxoSmithKline plc will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 19th will be issued a $0.628 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $2.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.99%. This is a boost from GlaxoSmithKline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. GlaxoSmithKline’s dividend payout ratio is 64.35%.

GlaxoSmithKline plc engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

