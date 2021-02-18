Essex Financial Services Inc. Lowers Stake in Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI)

Essex Financial Services Inc. lowered its position in shares of Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI) by 13.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,403 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 2,152 shares during the quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Navient were worth $141,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of NAVI. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Navient by 72.6% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 77,804 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $899,000 after purchasing an additional 32,720 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Navient in the third quarter worth $194,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new position in shares of Navient in the third quarter worth $99,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Navient by 13.6% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 48,400 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $409,000 after buying an additional 5,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Navient by 192.3% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 47,730 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $403,000 after buying an additional 31,400 shares in the last quarter. 90.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NAVI opened at $12.49 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $11.40 and its 200 day moving average is $9.70. Navient Co. has a fifty-two week low of $4.07 and a fifty-two week high of $14.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a PE ratio of 6.37 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.94, a quick ratio of 12.02 and a current ratio of 12.02.

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The credit services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.14. Navient had a net margin of 9.65% and a return on equity of 25.22%. The company had revenue of $241.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $283.38 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share. Navient’s quarterly revenue was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Navient Co. will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. Navient’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.24%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on NAVI shares. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Navient from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Navient from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Wedbush raised shares of Navient from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.00.

Navient Corporation provides education loan management and business processing solutions for education, healthcare, and government clients at the federal, state, and local levels in the United States. It operates through four segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, Business Processing, and Other.

