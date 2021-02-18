Eric H. Ottinger Sells 1,444 Shares of Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN) Stock

Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN) EVP Eric H. Ottinger sold 1,444 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.85, for a total transaction of $93,643.40.

Shares of NASDAQ LKFN opened at $64.19 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.12 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Lakeland Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $30.49 and a 52 week high of $65.88.

Lakeland Financial (NASDAQ:LKFN) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.16. Lakeland Financial had a net margin of 33.90% and a return on equity of 13.31%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Lakeland Financial Co. will post 3.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 5th. Investors of record on Monday, January 25th were issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 22nd. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. This is a positive change from Lakeland Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Lakeland Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.24%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lakeland Financial by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,838,844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $98,525,000 after purchasing an additional 76,329 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lakeland Financial by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,323,548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,916,000 after purchasing an additional 70,475 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lakeland Financial by 39.1% in the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 632,138 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,042,000 after purchasing an additional 177,647 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lakeland Financial by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 459,142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,601,000 after purchasing an additional 61,208 shares during the period. Finally, Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lakeland Financial by 25.9% in the fourth quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC now owns 438,382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,489,000 after purchasing an additional 90,145 shares during the period. 73.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lakeland Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 28th.

About Lakeland Financial

Lakeland Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Lake City Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest bearing, interest-bearing checking, savings, money market, NOW, and demand deposits. Its loan products include commercial and industrial, commercial real estate and multi-family residential, agri-business and agricultural, consumer 1-4 family mortgage, and other consumer loans.

