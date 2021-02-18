Eramet (OTCMKTS:ERMAY) Upgraded to Buy at AlphaValue

Eramet (OTCMKTS:ERMAY) was upgraded by investment analysts at AlphaValue from a “reduce” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Eramet Company Profile

ERAMET SA operates as a mining and metallurgical company worldwide. The company operates through two divisions, Mining and Metals; and High Performance Alloys. The Mining and Metals division extracts and processes manganese ore, nickel ore, mineral sands, and lithium. It also produces ferronickel, high purity nickel, nickel slats, and other metallic salts used in stainless steel, nickel-based alloys, electroplating, catalysis, electronics, pigments, waste-water treatment, and pharmacy products; and manganese alloys, such as high-carbon ferromanganese, silicomanganese, low and medium-carbon ferromanganese, and low-carbon silicomanganese for use in steel products, alkaline batteries, fertilizers and animal feeds, electronic circuits, pigments, and fine chemicals.

