Equitrans Midstream Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:ETRN)

Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock investors bought 10,264 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 5,218% compared to the average daily volume of 193 put options.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Castleark Management LLC grew its holdings in Equitrans Midstream by 39.6% in the fourth quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 154,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,239,000 after purchasing an additional 43,700 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in Equitrans Midstream in the fourth quarter worth about $84,000. Peconic Partners LLC grew its holdings in Equitrans Midstream by 138.5% in the fourth quarter. Peconic Partners LLC now owns 1,550,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,462,000 after purchasing an additional 900,000 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in Equitrans Midstream by 71.7% in the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 113,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $913,000 after purchasing an additional 47,530 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Equitrans Midstream by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,795,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,433,000 after purchasing an additional 246,426 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.88% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ETRN. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Equitrans Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 21st. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Equitrans Midstream from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $4.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Barclays downgraded shares of Equitrans Midstream from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Bank of America raised shares of Equitrans Midstream from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Equitrans Midstream from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Equitrans Midstream has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.03.

Shares of NYSE ETRN opened at $7.39 on Thursday. Equitrans Midstream has a 1 year low of $3.75 and a 1 year high of $11.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The company’s 50-day moving average is $7.48 and its 200 day moving average is $7.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.09 and a beta of 2.23.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 3rd were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.12%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 2nd. Equitrans Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.00%.

About Equitrans Midstream

Equitrans Midstream Corporation owns, operates, acquires, and develops natural gas gathering, transmission and storage, and water services assets in the Appalachian Basin. It operates through three segments: Gathering, Transmission, and Water. The Gathering System segment include 990 miles of high-pressure gathering lines with compression of approximately 445,000 horsepower and multiple interconnect points; and approximately 920 miles of Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) low-pressure gathering lines.

