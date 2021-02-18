Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Advance Auto Parts, Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NYSE:AAP)

Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Advance Auto Parts in a report issued on Wednesday, February 17th. DA Davidson analyst M. Baker anticipates that the company will post earnings of $2.51 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Advance Auto Parts’ FY2022 earnings at $11.25 EPS.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by ($0.10). Advance Auto Parts had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 4.84%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.64 earnings per share.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on AAP. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $142.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $148.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Advance Auto Parts from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $161.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Advance Auto Parts from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $152.96.

NYSE AAP opened at $161.82 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market capitalization of $10.98 billion, a PE ratio of 23.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $160.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $155.66. Advance Auto Parts has a 12 month low of $71.33 and a 12 month high of $177.92.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 19th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. Advance Auto Parts’s payout ratio is 12.21%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in Advance Auto Parts in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in Advance Auto Parts by 239.5% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 275 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Advance Auto Parts by 44.1% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 271 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Advance Auto Parts in the 4th quarter worth $45,000. 93.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Advance Auto Parts Company Profile

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

