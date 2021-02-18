Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) Shares Sold by Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lowered its position in shares of Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 4.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 15,893 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 766 shares during the quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in Equinix were worth $11,350,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EQIX. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Equinix by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,829,117 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,877,218,000 after purchasing an additional 105,526 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Equinix by 16.8% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,787,159 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,364,427,000 after purchasing an additional 257,258 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Equinix by 11.8% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,017,539 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $773,462,000 after purchasing an additional 107,473 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Equinix by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 483,589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $345,370,000 after purchasing an additional 13,920 shares during the period. Finally, Alkeon Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Equinix by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 462,104 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $351,259,000 after acquiring an additional 30,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Equinix alerts:

In other Equinix news, CEO Charles J. Meyers sold 4,947 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $716.77, for a total value of $3,545,861.19. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,533,757.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Camp Peter Van sold 1,892 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $716.92, for a total transaction of $1,356,412.64. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 7,458 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,346,789.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 16,886 shares of company stock worth $12,039,412. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EQIX opened at $694.43 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $717.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $745.55. Equinix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $477.87 and a 52-week high of $839.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 136.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.96). Equinix had a net margin of 7.58% and a return on equity of 4.62%. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.46 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Equinix, Inc. will post 21.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 24th will be given a dividend of $2.87 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 23rd. This is an increase from Equinix’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.66. This represents a $11.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio is 46.65%.

EQIX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Equinix from $915.00 to $942.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Equinix from $835.00 to $856.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Equinix from $864.00 to $811.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Equinix from $845.00 to $825.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Equinix from $840.00 to $825.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Equinix currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $821.89.

Equinix Company Profile

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

Featured Article: How to start trading in the forex market?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX).

Receive News & Ratings for Equinix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.