EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) Updates Q1 2021 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) updated its first quarter 2021

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 1.62-1.70 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.70. The company issued revenue guidance of $757-765 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $741.99 million.EPAM Systems also updated its FY 2021

Pre-Market guidance to 7.20-7.41 EPS.

Shares of NYSE EPAM traded down $11.35 during trading on Thursday, reaching $380.35. 3,581 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 290,942. The company has a quick ratio of 4.22, a current ratio of 4.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $360.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $334.42. EPAM Systems has a 52-week low of $151.97 and a 52-week high of $402.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.30 billion, a PE ratio of 72.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.35.

EPAM has been the subject of a number of research reports. VTB Capital upgraded shares of EPAM Systems from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $350.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on EPAM Systems from $429.00 to $433.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America raised shares of EPAM Systems from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $364.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of EPAM Systems in a research note on Friday, December 18th. They issued an overweight rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $305.27.

In other news, CFO Jason D. Peterson sold 800 shares of EPAM Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.00, for a total transaction of $276,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 13,557 shares in the company, valued at $4,677,165. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Richard Michael Mayoras sold 955 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.20, for a total transaction of $301,971.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,188 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,272,845.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 28,105 shares of company stock valued at $9,759,525 in the last ninety days. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

EPAM Systems Company Profile

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services in North America, Europe, Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Russia, Ukraine, Asia, and Australia. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and mobile infrastructures for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

