EOG Resources (EOG) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 25th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.30 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

EOG stock opened at $63.54 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $56.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.75. EOG Resources has a 1-year low of $27.00 and a 1-year high of $77.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market cap of $37.07 billion, a PE ratio of -122.19 and a beta of 2.09.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 15th were given a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 14th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.12%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on EOG. Truist boosted their target price on EOG Resources from $50.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on EOG Resources from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on EOG Resources from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Bank of America raised EOG Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on EOG Resources from $67.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.29.

About EOG Resources

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. The company's principal producing areas are located in New Mexico, North Dakota, Texas, and Wyoming in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago, the People's Republic of China, and Canada.

