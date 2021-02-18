Envista (NYSE:NVST) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Envista (NYSE:NVST) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $46.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 20.67% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Envista Holdings Corporation manufactures and sells dental products primarily in the United States and internationally. The company’s Specialty Products & Technologies segment provides dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics and dental eye loupes to oral surgeons, prosthodontists and periodontists; Equipment & Consumables segment develops, manufactures and markets dental equipment and supplies used in dental offices, including digital imaging systems, software and other visualization/magnification systems; handpieces and associated consumables; treatment units and other dental practice equipment; endodontic systems and related consumables; restorative materials and instruments, rotary burs, impression materials, bonding agents and cements and infection prevention products. Envista Holdings Corporation is based in Brea, California. “

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Envista from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Envista from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $30.00 target price (up from $28.00) on shares of Envista in a research note on Friday, October 30th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Envista in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on Envista from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.86.

NYSE:NVST opened at $38.12 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $36.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.45. The company has a market capitalization of $6.09 billion, a PE ratio of -293.23 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Envista has a 52-week low of $10.08 and a 52-week high of $41.40.

Envista (NYSE:NVST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.14. Envista had a positive return on equity of 4.30% and a negative net margin of 0.84%. The firm had revenue of $732.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $668.49 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Envista will post 0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NVST. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in Envista by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 77,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,600,000 after purchasing an additional 756 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in Envista by 596.6% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 877 shares during the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Envista during the third quarter worth $25,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Envista during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Prudential PLC raised its holdings in Envista by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 10,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter.

Envista Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures and markets dental products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segment, Specialty Products & Technologies and Equipment & Consumables. The company's Specialty Products & Technologies segment provides dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics, and dental eye loupes to oral surgeons, prosthodontists, and periodontists under the brands, including Nobel Biocare systems, Alpha Bio Tec, Implant Direct, Nobel Procera, and Orascoptic; and brackets and wires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products under the Ormco, Insignia, AOA, and Spark brands.

