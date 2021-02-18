Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST) Insider Sells $497,966.04 in Stock

Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST) insider Curt W. Bludworth sold 12,518 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.78, for a total value of $497,966.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 58,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,321,043.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NYSE NVST opened at $38.12 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The business’s 50 day moving average is $36.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.45. Envista Holdings Co. has a 12-month low of $10.08 and a 12-month high of $41.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -293.23 and a beta of 2.00.

Get Envista alerts:

Envista (NYSE:NVST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.14. Envista had a positive return on equity of 4.30% and a negative net margin of 0.84%. The business had revenue of $732.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $668.49 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.52 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Envista Holdings Co. will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Envista by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,737,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,916,000 after purchasing an additional 185,867 shares during the period. Ariel Investments LLC increased its holdings in Envista by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 7,078,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,746,000 after purchasing an additional 187,654 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Envista by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,951,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,198,000 after purchasing an additional 126,907 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in Envista by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,380,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,419,000 after purchasing an additional 47,420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in Envista by 61.4% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,912,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,280,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108,442 shares in the last quarter.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on NVST shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Envista from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Envista from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Envista from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Envista from $28.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on Envista from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.86.

Envista Company Profile

Envista Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures and markets dental products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segment, Specialty Products & Technologies and Equipment & Consumables. The company's Specialty Products & Technologies segment provides dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics, and dental eye loupes to oral surgeons, prosthodontists, and periodontists under the brands, including Nobel Biocare systems, Alpha Bio Tec, Implant Direct, Nobel Procera, and Orascoptic; and brackets and wires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products under the Ormco, Insignia, AOA, and Spark brands.

Read More: Why do commodities matter?

Receive News & Ratings for Envista Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Envista and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.