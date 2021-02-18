Engine Media Holdings, Inc. (GAME.V) (CVE:GAME) Stock Price Up 0.6%

Engine Media Holdings, Inc. (GAME.V) (CVE:GAME)’s share price shot up 0.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$10.75 and last traded at C$10.55. 89,523 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 164% from the average session volume of 33,877 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$10.49.

The company has a market cap of C$140.03 million and a PE ratio of -1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7,723.35, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$9.91 and its 200-day moving average is C$8.92.

Engine Media Holdings, Inc. (GAME.V) Company Profile (CVE:GAME)

Engine Media Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and sale of gaming applications. It provides e-sport or sporting event or tournament services; offers content management system, video software, mobile applications, and e-sports data platform solutions; sources, creates, and places advertising campaigns that run-in company's network of publisher sites; and provides installation and website design services, as well as data analysis report delivery.

