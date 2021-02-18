Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $10.33 Billion

Analysts expect Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) to report $10.33 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Energy Transfer’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $9.02 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $11.64 billion. Energy Transfer posted sales of $13.72 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 24.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, February 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Energy Transfer will report full-year sales of $39.61 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $37.94 billion to $40.56 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $42.57 billion, with estimates ranging from $35.60 billion to $47.75 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Energy Transfer.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ET. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on Energy Transfer in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Energy Transfer from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Smith Barney Citigroup began coverage on Energy Transfer in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised Energy Transfer from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Energy Transfer from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.93.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Energy Transfer by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. now owns 36,172 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 1,461 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 69,249 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $427,000 after purchasing an additional 1,735 shares during the last quarter. IFG Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 14,664 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 1,899 shares during the last quarter. Asio Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Asio Capital LLC now owns 82,252 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $446,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MONECO Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Energy Transfer by 19.4% in the 4th quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 12,864 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 2,092 shares during the last quarter. 36.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ET stock opened at $6.89 on Wednesday. Energy Transfer has a 1-year low of $3.75 and a 1-year high of $12.93. The firm has a market cap of $18.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -68.90 and a beta of 2.54. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.66 and its 200-day moving average is $6.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 8th will be given a dividend of $0.1525 per share. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.85%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 5th. Energy Transfer’s payout ratio is presently 42.07%.

Energy Transfer Company Profile

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 9,400 miles of natural gas transportation pipelines and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas; and 12,500 miles of interstate natural gas pipelines. It sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution companies, industrial end-users, and other marketing companies.

