Energous (WATT) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Energous (NASDAQ:WATT) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 25th. Analysts expect Energous to post earnings of ($0.18) per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of WATT opened at $4.03 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $179.52 million, a P/E ratio of -3.99 and a beta of 3.99. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.78. Energous has a 1 year low of $0.61 and a 1 year high of $4.90.

Get Energous alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Energous from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th.

Energous Corporation develops wire-free charging solutions. The company develops WattUp wireless power technology that consists of semiconductor chipsets, software controls, hardware designs, and antennas that enables radio frequency based wire-free charging for electronic devices. It has a strategic partnership with Xentris Wireless to develop ruggedized products for military applications using the company's radio frequency based charging technology.

Recommended Story: FTSE 100 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Energous Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energous and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.