Enel Chile (NYSE:ENIC) Stock Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $4.01

Enel Chile S.A. (NYSE:ENIC) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.01 and traded as low as $3.90. Enel Chile shares last traded at $3.99, with a volume of 487,946 shares.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.01 and a 200 day moving average of $3.72. The firm has a market cap of $5.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.27 and a beta of 0.95.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. WealthStone Inc. acquired a new stake in Enel Chile during the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Enel Chile in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Newfoundland Capital Management acquired a new stake in Enel Chile in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Enel Chile in the third quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in Enel Chile in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $97,000. 2.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Enel Chile SA, an electricity utility company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in Chile. The company operates through Generation Business and Distribution Business segments. It transmits and distributes electricity in 33 municipalities of the Santiago metropolitan region.

