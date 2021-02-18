Endava (NYSE:DAVA) Issues FY 2021 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Endava (NYSE:DAVA) issued an update on its FY 2021

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 1.51-1.55 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $579.51-583.62 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $584.86 million.Endava also updated its Q3 2021

Pre-Market guidance to 0.37-0.38 EPS.

Shares of DAVA stock opened at $83.41 on Thursday. Endava has a 12-month low of $27.21 and a 12-month high of $88.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 278.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $80.54 and a 200-day moving average of $66.93.

Endava (NYSE:DAVA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $29.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $28.77. Endava had a net margin of 3.70% and a return on equity of 6.07%. Sell-side analysts predict that Endava will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on DAVA. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Endava from $67.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Endava from $79.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Endava from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Endava from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Endava from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $73.89.

Endava Company Profile

Endava plc provides technology services for clients in the consumer products, healthcare, logistics, and retail verticals in Europe, Latin America, and North America. It offers technology and digital advisory services for financial services, healthcare, manufacturing, retail and consumer, business and support services, and TMT sectors; IT strategies; business analysis services in payments, financial services, asset and wealth management, insurance, telecommunications, and digital media areas; program management services; digital product strategy services; and architecture, extended reality, machine learning and artificial intelligence, product design, and user experience and visual design services.

