Endava (NYSE:DAVA) Issues FY 2021 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Endava (NYSE:DAVA) issued an update on its FY 2021
Pre-Market earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 1.51-1.55 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $579.51-583.62 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $584.86 million.Endava also updated its Q3 2021
Pre-Market guidance to 0.37-0.38 EPS.
Shares of DAVA stock opened at $83.41 on Thursday. Endava has a 12-month low of $27.21 and a 12-month high of $88.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 278.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $80.54 and a 200-day moving average of $66.93.
Endava (NYSE:DAVA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $29.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $28.77. Endava had a net margin of 3.70% and a return on equity of 6.07%. Sell-side analysts predict that Endava will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current year.
Endava Company Profile
Endava plc provides technology services for clients in the consumer products, healthcare, logistics, and retail verticals in Europe, Latin America, and North America. It offers technology and digital advisory services for financial services, healthcare, manufacturing, retail and consumer, business and support services, and TMT sectors; IT strategies; business analysis services in payments, financial services, asset and wealth management, insurance, telecommunications, and digital media areas; program management services; digital product strategy services; and architecture, extended reality, machine learning and artificial intelligence, product design, and user experience and visual design services.
