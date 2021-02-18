Enbridge (TSE:ENB) Given Outperform Rating at Raymond James

Raymond James reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Enbridge (TSE:ENB) (NYSE:ENB) in a report published on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. Raymond James currently has a C$50.00 target price on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Enbridge from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and raised their price target for the company from C$44.00 to C$46.00 in a research note on Monday, November 30th. CSFB raised their price target on Enbridge from C$48.00 to C$50.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$51.00 price target on Enbridge and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Tudor Pickering raised their price target on Enbridge to C$51.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, CIBC cut their target price on Enbridge to C$52.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$51.06.

Shares of Enbridge stock opened at C$43.81 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of C$88.74 billion and a P/E ratio of 45.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 99.57. Enbridge has a 12 month low of C$33.06 and a 12 month high of C$55.73. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$43.57 and its 200-day moving average price is C$41.34.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.835 per share. This is a positive change from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $3.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.62%. Enbridge’s payout ratio is presently 337.50%.

In other Enbridge news, Director Marcel R. Coutu purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$40.94 per share, for a total transaction of C$409,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 39,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,613,036. Also, Director Albert Monaco sold 4,100 shares of Enbridge stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$43.45, for a total value of C$178,145.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 920,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$39,997,767.15. Insiders have sold 11,929 shares of company stock worth $505,376 in the last 90 days.

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

